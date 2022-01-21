Will Omari Hardwick Appear on ‘Power Book IV: Force’?

Power Book IV: Force will be released soon, and Power Universe fans are giddy with anticipation.

Following the death of Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), the series will follow Tommy’s (Joseph Sikora) life after his best friend and business partner James “Ghost” St.

Omari Hardwick (Patrick’s)

Tommy and Ghost have been a team since they were kids, so seeing Tommy on his own will be a big change.

Is Hardwick, on the other hand, going to show up on Force?

Joseph Sikora Just Introduced an Important New Character in ‘Power Book IV: Force’

The release date for Power Book IV: Force is February.

6, 2022, shortly after the conclusion of Power Book II Ghost’s second season.

After Tommy leaves the graveyard in Power Book II: Ghost Season 1, the series will pick up shortly after that.

“One step leads to another, and Tommy soon finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, sandwiched between the city’s two most powerful crews,” according to a Starz press release obtained by Deadline.

“Tommy straddles the race divide in a city divided by race, eventually becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but also has the power to watch them fall apart.”

Tommy takes advantage of his status as an outsider by breaking and rewriting local rules in his quest to become Chicago’s most powerful drug dealer.”

‘Power’: Are Tommy and Angela’s Actors Friends in Real Life?

Because Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) visits Tariq St. on a regular basis,

When Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is faced with a difficult situation, Ghost may be able to assist Tommy.

After all, the two had a brotherhood and a bond that lasted until Ghost died.

Hardwick’s possible appearance on Force has even been hinted at by Sikora.

On Instagram Live, Sikora said, “He very well might.”

You never know if he’ll show up as a live character.”

Even if Ghost isn’t present, Force will be a spectacle to behold.

“It’s really f***ing good,” Sikora said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It’ll be a hit with the public.”

To not only survive, but to potentially thrive — and to potentially leave — I believe it will take all of Tommy’s facets that we’ve built up to this point.

You don’t know if it’ll be one city then another, if he’ll keep bopping or what connections he’ll need to make.”