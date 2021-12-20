Will Prince William and Duchess Kate Skip Royal Celebrations After Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Christmas at Sandringham?

Will Prince William and Duchess Kate Skip Royal Celebrations Now That Queen Elizabeth II Has Cancelled Christmas at Sandringham?

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Queen Elizabeth II will not be spending the holidays at Sandringham, according to Us Weekly.

The Queen, 95, was scheduled to fly by helicopter from Windsor to Sandringham on Wednesday, December 22, but she will not visit the country estate.

For the second year in a row, she will celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle.

In an exclusive interview with Us, royal expert Kerene Barefield revealed that the queen’s aides had devised backup plans for her to have a smaller Christmas at Windsor Castle this year, as she did last year during the pandemic.

“I understand from sources that if things change, there could be a Christmas at Windsor this year,” Barefield said just hours before Us confirmed the Queen’s change of plans.

“So, I believe close aides are considering an alternative Christmas at Windsor rather than everyone going to Sandringham.”

However, it is possible that Prince William and Duchess Kate will be forced to remain with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, at their country home, Amner Hall, in Norfolk, England.

“That will be further away from them than if they are in Sandringham, [which is]only a stone’s throw [away from Norfolk],” the expert pointed out.

“So, if it’s at Windsor, they might not come.”

In the midst of the pandemic, Barefield, an executive producer on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, stressed that Christmas plans are constantly changing based on government recommendations.

The monarch’s annual Christmas party is usually held a few days before Christmas, but she has canceled the event, which was scheduled for December 21.

“I know the queen didn’t go to church at Windsor during that weekend, which she normally would’ve done, just to keep everyone safe for Christmas day just in case things can go ahead,” Barefield explained.

The royals had hoped for “a small, close family gathering at Sandringham,” with William and Kate, both 39, as well as many of her “closest family” members in attendance.

“This would include Prince Charles and Camilla; Kate and William, as well as the children, who will undoubtedly be staying close by anyway, just a stone’s throw away.”

