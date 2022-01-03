Will Randall on This Is Us get a happy ending? Sterling K Brown says…

Will Randall on This Is Us get a happy ending? Sterling K Brown thinks so.

This is Us is nearing the end of its run.

The sixth and final season of the NBC drama premieres this week, and as fans prepare to say goodbye to the beloved Pearson family, the actors who played them, including Sterling K Brown, are also preparing to say goodbye to the characters.

The 45-year-old actor, who has been dubbed “the Meryl Streep of the Emmys” by E! News’ Justin Sylvester, stopped by Daily Pop on Monday, Jan.

3, revealing what Randall Pearson, the Pearson family’s only Black and adopted sibling, desires.

During the exclusive interview, Brown said, “Randall’s happy ending is more about his state of mind than any sort of external achievement.”

“Happiness for Randall is having peace, being comfortable with who he is, and knowing that he belongs wherever he is.

“I just want him to know that he is enough wherever he is,” Brown continued. “Is he enough? Is he Black enough? Does he fit in this family? Does he fit in the Black community?”

That’s my wish for Randall.”

Brown admits that Randall reminds him of himself.

“I mean, I went to Stanford University, and a lot of us suffered from what I would call perfectionism,” he explained, “thinking that you have to be the best, but not knowing that just doing your best is enough.”

You put additional pressure on yourself to be perfect, even to be loved.

Randall, I believe, is like that.”

Brown speculated that Randall puts pressure on himself “because he never felt good enough.”

Brown asked, “If he was good enough, he would never have been left in the first place, right?”

“So that perfectionism that he had was something that I struggled with for a while until I realized it was too difficult.”

“If you want to keep moving forward in a way that isn’t debilitating,” he added, “you have to be a little bit more loving.”

“I’m hoping he makes it.”

“I believe he’s on his way.”

Only time will tell if this is true.

In the Daily Pop interview above, learn more about This Is Us.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 1st, the final chapter begins.

NBC’s 4th

Plus, find out everything there is to know about Survivorship Today, a cause close to my heart…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Will Randall Get a Happy Ending on This Is Us? Sterling K. Brown Says…