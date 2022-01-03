Will Rashad Tate turn against Tariq in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

In the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, Larenz Tate plays a key role.

He plays politician Rashad Tate in the series, who is still nursing his wounds after losing the governorship.

He has, however, discovered a new way to forge ahead, determined to achieve his goal.

Rather than pitting himself against his foes, he’s utilizing them to his advantage this time.

His friendship with Tariq St. is an example of this.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is a character in the film Patrick.

Will Rashad turn against Tariq, despite their current mutually beneficial relationship?

Rashad was attempting to con Tariq’s father James St.Patrick (Omari Hardwick) out of money and support when we first met him in the later seasons of Power.

Rashad didn’t expect James to outsmart him and come close to winning a seat for Lt.

For himself, governor.

Rashad has been working as a Canonical Studies professor at Stansfield University, licking his wounds from that loss.

He’s also forged an alliance with Tariq in order to obtain information on Congressman Rick Sweeney, who also happens to be the godfather of Tariq’s best friend and roommate, Brayden Weston (Gianni Paolo).

However, since Tariq has yet to receive the information that Rashad requested, and he’s also in jail for double homicide, the men’s relationship could quickly deteriorate.

Tate was getting ready to teach and research ethics in Stansfield University’s upcoming Canonical Studies course.

Power Universe fans know that when it comes to getting what he wants, Rashad will go to any length.

“He’s a very driven person, and there will be a lot of hurdles and roadblocks along the way,” Tate told Express.

“However, he’ll undoubtedly be motivated and inspired to stick to his agenda and objectives.”

Now that Tariq is no longer useful to him in prison, the New York City councilmen are very likely to turn on the college student.

“It… happens when their paths cross.”

