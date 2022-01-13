Will Red Say Farewell to Mierce in Episode 8 of ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9?

Season 9 of ‘The Blacklist’: Will Red Say Goodbye to Mierce in Episode 8?

Raymond Reddington’s love interest in Season 9 of The Blacklist was introduced.

Following Liz’s death, Red went into seclusion.

He left Dembe at home and instead enlisted the help of Weecha and Mierce Xui to protect his body and soul.

Mierce and Red are romantically involved, according to Episode 5.

However, promotional images for episode 8 suggest that Red may be saying his goodbyes to Mierce.

Cooper discovered Red hiding with the Xui sisters in the first episode of Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Red hired the women to look after him after a squabble with Dembe.

Weecha guards his body, while Mierce guards his soul, he says to Cooper.

Weecha establishes herself as a bodyguard by demonstrating impressive gun skills in the episode “The SPK.” She also took out a room full of guards with her bare hands in “The Avenging Angel.”

Mierce and Red appear to be in a romantic (or at least sexual) relationship, according to Episode 5.

At the end of the episode, Red can be seen with his arm around Mierce, and they are in bed together.

In the years since Liz Keen’s death, the Xui sisters have provided comfort to Red, but are they on their way out?

Season 9 Episode 8 of The Blacklist premieres on January 8th.

13. in the year 2022

“Dr.

After a brief appearance in last week’s episode, Razmik Maier and James Spader’s Red will return.

The promo photos for episode 8 show that Red, Mierce, and Weecha will have a lot of screen time.

Mierce is seen hugging Ruben Flores’ character Herman Deleon in one photo.

In other photos, Mierce is seen holding Red’s face in her hands, sad.

These photos have sparked speculation on Reddit that Mierce has decided to leave.

“To me, this appears to be a farewell scene.

“I’ll bet Mierce is returning home,” a Reddit user speculated.

Dembe, Red’s former bodyguard, and Red still have a lot of unfinished business.

Dembe, he believes, betrayed him by revealing his true identity to Liz.

Red has expressed his growing rage toward Dembe, but he may wait for more information before retaliating.

Episode 8’s synopsis