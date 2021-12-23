Will Saxe Appear in the New ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Series?

Will Saxe Appear in ‘Power Book IV: Force’?

Fans are already excited for Power Book IV: Force, despite the fact that Starz has only aired half of the second season of Power Book II: Ghost.

The series will follow another fan favorite character in an entirely new city, set in the same time period as Ghost.

Because characters in the Power Universe frequently cross over, there’s a chance we’ll see some familiar faces in the new show.

Will Shane Johnson’s Cooper Saxe make an appearance in Force?

Tommy’s Origin Story Will Be Revealed in ‘Power Book IV: Force,’ According to Joseph Sikora.

After months of anticipation, Starz has announced that Power Book IV: Force, starring Tommy Egan, will premiere on February 14th.

2022

This means it’ll air on the same night as the Season 2 finale of Power Book II: Ghost.

Fans have been getting hints from Sikora and the Force cast about what to expect from the series.

Entertainment Weekly quoted Sikora as saying, “It’s really f***ing good.”

“It’ll be a hit with the public.”

To not only survive, but potentially thrive — and possibly leave — I believe it will take all aspects of Tommy that we’ve built up to this point.

You don’t know if he’ll go from one city to the next, if he’ll keep bopping, or what connections he’ll need to make.”

Even more information is available in the official Starz description for the series.

“As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he’s ever known,” the synopsis reads, “he takes a quick detour to heal an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.”

“What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a maze of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried; one step leads to another, and Tommy soon finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, sandwiched between the city’s two most powerful crews.”

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: When Will It Be Released, What Will It Be About, and What Else Do We Know?

Tommy, on the other hand, will be in a new city with an entirely new cast of characters.

It’s possible that there will be some cross-overs and overlaps.

After all, Tommy made an appearance in the Ghost season 1 finale.

Furthermore, Shane Johnson, who plays Cooper Saxe in the Power Universe, says he’d love to work with Sikora again.

He told… “I certainly hope Saxe pops up in other spin-offs.”

