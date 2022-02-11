Will Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ Address the Pandemic?

Season 2 of ‘P-Valley’ Will Address the Pandemic?

The highly acclaimed drama series P-Valley’s second season has concluded, according to Starz.

The dancers of The Pynk and the club’s owner, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), are followed in this series set in Chucalissa, Mississippi.

Mercedes (Brandee Evans), a veteran dancer, came close to retiring in the first season, but it was snatched from under her.

Autumn (Elarica Johnson), a terrified young woman fleeing her past, was also introduced.

Despite the fact that P-Valley has been postponed due to the pandemic, will COVID-19 be addressed in season 2?

Despite the fact that season 2 of P-Valley has been completed, Starz has yet to announce a release date.

According to The Commercial Appeal, the highly acclaimed strip club-based drama’s second season will premiere on September 1.

in the year 2022

It will be "nearly two years to the day after

The eighth and final episode of its critically acclaimed and highly popular first season will air on April 6, 2020.”

This makes a lot of sense because it takes at least six months to move a show through post-production after filming is finished.

We’ll just have to wait for Starz to confirm that early September is the correct time to return to The Pynk.

Shannon Thornton, who plays Ms. Mississippi

Mississippi appears to be a very familiar state to me.

With such a long gap between COVID-19 and its release, fans have been wondering if the series would address the pandemic.

While some TV shows have chosen to stay away from real-world events, it appears that P-Valley will incorporate the pandemic into the storylines of its characters.

Hall revealed that there will be a time jump between the first and second seasons during a behind-the-scenes video with Starz on YouTube.

She also stated that the series will focus on the pandemic’s consequences.

“It takes place five months after Autumn Night rescues The Pynk,” Hall explained.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has really thrown everything into disarray. It’s a business built on gathering, on intimacy.”

And the fact that there were some very inherent struggles in that totally inspired the writer’s room.

So it’ll be fascinating to see how Uncle Clifford and his new boss get along…

