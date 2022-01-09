Will Season 6 of ‘Yellowstone’ be the final season? Both Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner have hinted that it may be.

Yellowstone, the highest-rated drama on cable, just completed its fourth season on the Paramount Network.

However, the series’ future is still uncertain.

Creator Taylor Sheridan and star Kevin Costner have both hinted that the popular western may come to an end with season 6.

Yellowstone, which premiered in 2018, was an instant hit with viewers in Big Sky country, where the series is set.

It didn’t make waves in big markets like New York and Los Angeles, but it’s been a hit in many rural areas since the beginning.

Season 1’s finale drew 4.5 million viewers, and the show’s fan base has been steadily growing since then.

‘I Know How It Ends,’ says Taylor Sheridan about the conclusion of ‘Yellowstone.’

I’m working on a story with that ending.’

The series drew an average of 10.4 million total viewers on the Paramount Network when season 4 ended on January 2.

Those are higher figures than most network dramas on television.

Fans now tune in from both large and small television markets.

Sheridan has signed a (dollar)200 million deal with ViacomCBS to produce at least five new shows over the next three years, thanks to the phenomenal success of Yellowstone.

Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel 1883 is now available on Paramount(plus) thanks to the company’s MTV Entertainment Studios.

The premiere of the series was the most-watched program in the young streamer’s history, as well as the highest-rated cable debut since 2015.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone’s fourth season set the stage for the upcoming spinoff 6666, which takes place at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, is also airing on Paramount(plus) with Sheridan.

Soon, Sylvester Stallone’s mob drama Kansas City will premiere, as will Landman, a series about West Texas oil workers.

Sheridan, 52, is working on a number of projects at the moment, diverting his attention away from his flagship Yellowstone series.

The Sons of Anarchy alum says he still has more Dutton family stories to tell, but the show will end.

“Well, I’m sure you know how it ends.”

Sheridan told The New York Times, “I’m writing to that ending.”

“You can only hover for so long before the story loses its momentum; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.”

It’ll take as long as I need to tell the story, but you’re not going…

