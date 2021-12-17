Will Season 9 Episode 7 of ‘The Blacklist’ delve into Ressler’s ‘Personal Day’?

Will Season 9 Episode 7 of ‘The Blacklist’ delve into what Ressler did on his ‘Personal Day’?

Season 9 of The Blacklist will be off until 2022.

“Dr.

The episode “Roberta Sand, Ph.D.” aired on Dec.

Fans couldn’t help but notice Donald Ressler was mysteriously absent from episode 9, and they couldn’t help but notice.

Ressler is taking a “personal day,” Cooper says, and that’s it.

Fans of The Blacklist will have to wait a long time to see Ressler again, so could episode 7 be devoted solely to him?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 9 Episode 6 of The Blacklist.]

Throughout The Blacklist, Ressler has been through a lot.

Multiple love interests have vanished from the FBI agent’s life.

Audrey Bidwell, his fiancée, died of a gunshot wound in the first season.

Ressler and Liz Keen later became romantically involved, but Liz died tragically as well.

Ressler has also had his share of physical setbacks.

He became addicted to prescription painkillers earlier in the series.

His addiction issues resurfaced in Season 9 of The Blacklist, but thanks to Park’s intervention, he agreed to clean up his act.

Ressler is absent from Season 9 Episode 6 of The Blacklist, and fans are left in the dark as to why.

Episode 7 isn’t named after a criminal on the blacklist.

Often, these unusual episodes focus on a single character or tell a story through flashbacks.

It’s possible that episode 7 will reveal what Ressler did on his “personal day,” as he dealt with the side effects of coming off the painkillers.

This episode could also have a much more shocking reveal.

On Reddit, a fan speculated, “What if Ressler is framing Cooper?”

If that’s the case, Season 9 Episode 7 of The Blacklist could delve deeper into this concept, tying in Cooper’s mysterious storyline.

Because Cooper has no recollection of the night of Doug Koster’s murder, the episode’s title “Between Sleep andamp; Awake” could work for that plot.

All of that, however, could be a stretch.

Another fan proposed a fairly straightforward and logical explanation for Ressler’s absence.

“I believe he wasn’t present because Park’s husband was in town,” they explained.

Ressler is an interesting character.

