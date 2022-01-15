Will Season 9 Episode 9 of ‘The Blacklist’ Reveal How Dembe Became a Member of the FBI?

Will ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 9 Reveal How Dembe Became a Member of the FBI?

Many fans were surprised to learn that after Liz’s death, Dembe Zuma became an FBI agent when Season 9 of The Blacklist premiered.

Dembe used to work for FBI’s most wanted criminal, Raymond Reddington.

Fans were perplexed as to how Dembe became a member of this group.

Dembe’s life in the two years after Liz’s death is largely unknown.

It’s possible that Episode 9 will answer some of your questions.

Dembe joined the FBI in the years after Liz’s death, according to the first episode of Season 9.

Dembe is injured while working on a case, and his partner is killed.

Dembe, on the other hand, is quickly back on his feet and rejoins the task force after it is reinstated.

Fans were surprised to learn that Dembe had left behind his days as Raymond Reddington’s bodyguard.

Red rescued Dembe from human trafficking when he was a child.

Dembe was looked after by him, and he assisted him in his educational pursuits.

Later, Dembe became Red’s bodyguard and risked his life to protect him.

It’s strange that Dembe and Red are separated in Season 9 of The Blacklist because they were like family.

What happened between them in the years after Liz’s death is unknown, as is why Dembe joined the FBI.

On Thursday, January 9th, The Blacklist Season 9 will premiere its ninth episode.

According to cartermatt.com, “A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.”

Ressler’s activities in the two years after Liz’s death were revealed in Episode 7 of The Blacklist Season 9.

Dembe appears to be in for the same treatment in episode 9.

It’s possible that Red will be featured in a future flashback episode.

In a Tweet, Dembe actor Hisham Tawfiq teased next week’s episode.

“On my timeline, there are a lot of intriguing theories.

The wait for fans is almost over.

Season 9 of The Blacklist has premiered…

