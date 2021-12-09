Will Smith Acknowledges He Didn’t Pay Taxes on Fresh Prince Earnings

Will Smith Admits Not Paying Taxes on Fresh Prince Earnings

Will Smith no longer has to be concerned about his financial situation.

Even if he stopped making movies today, he’d still be able to live comfortably off of residuals from films like Independence Day, Men in Black, and even Aladdin.

And don’t forget about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Smith, on the other hand, ran into financial difficulties early in his career, though not as soon as you might think.

Will, Smith’s autobiography, detailed his financial difficulties.

This story occurs after he had already achieved musical success with DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

In 1989, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince released their third album, And In This Corner…, which inspired the story.

Smith had plenty of income to tax even though He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper wasn’t a hit and it was before The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith was once imprisoned for a weekend for something his security guard did.

He wrote, “I didn’t pay my taxes.”

“It’s not that I forgot; rather, I simply did not pay my taxes.”

Uncle Sam decided that I’d had enough fun and that he wanted mine in January 1990.”

Smith didn’t say how much he owed in taxes, but he did say how much income he could be taxed on.

He wrote, “I owed the IRS around (dollar)3 million in taxes.”

“I believe that once Uncle Sam reaches a million dollars, he becomes irritable, and anything above (dollar)2.3 million makes him aggressive and cantankerous.”

Smith began rapping while still in high school with DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.

When his tax problems surfaced, he was only 21 years old, so he sought advice from his partner, James Lassiter.

JL said, ‘Y’all are stoopid as sh*t,’ he wrote.

“Are you guys aware that this is a major issue?”

Smith wasn’t the only one who had not paid his taxes, according to Lassiter.

DJ Jazzy Jeff himself, Jeff Townes, was in the same boat.

“I didn’t realize it at the time,” he wrote, “but JL kept saying ‘y’all,’ which is a plural of stupidity.”

“I later found out that Jeff had also failed to pay his taxes.”

To make matters worse, JL had neglected to bill us for his commissions, so we had not only spent all of our money, but also JL’s cut.”

