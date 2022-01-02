Will Smith allegedly told Jada Pinkett Smith that she couldn’t work on a major project with Tupac Shakur.

Many people doubt Tupac Shakur and Jada Pinkett Smith were simply friends.

Will, Jada’s longtime husband, was skeptical of Jada and Tupac’s relationship.

Will was also wary of Tupac and Jada, according to a Death Row Records insider, who claims Will refused to let Jada work on one of Tupac’s biggest music videos.

Tupac and Jada were supportive of one another as they progressed in their careers.

Jada had a recurring role on The Cosby Show spinoff A Different World, and they even co-starred in an episode.

After Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to dating August Alsina, fans now believe she and Tupac Shakur were more than friends.

Will and Jada have been together since 1994.

Will did not want Jada around Tupac, according to Reggie Wright Jr., a major honcho at Death Row Records, where Tupac was signed.

It got to the point where it was costing her money at times.

“Will smashed on Jada or stopped Jada…because she was the creator or she was the one who was going to direct, originally, the “California Love” video with Dre…she wrote the treatment for that,” Wright told The Art of Dialogue in an interview.

“However, Will refused to let her take part in the video.

So I’m sure it irritated Pac when she had to call him and say, “Hey, you know my dude is tripping, he doesn’t want me around you at the video shoot, I can’t come and be a part of the video.”

Despite Tupac and Jada’s claims to the contrary, even their closest friends suspected they were more than friends.

In his interview, Wright recalled an incident that caused those around them to wonder about their relationship’s status.

Who Persuaded Jada Pinkett Smith to Play Menace II Society?

“E-40’s manager, Chaz Hayes, told me a story [about Jada and Tupac]where he said, ‘Man, I think Pac and Jada were messing around.’ Because I never knew if they were,” he said.

“They tried to make it seem like they were bothered and sister and real tight,” he continued, “but he said he remembers Jada sitting in the corner of the studio, paying for a track and giving the money for a studio session…and they were rushing because…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.