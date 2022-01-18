Will Smith and his mother dance to Whitney Houston on her 85th birthday.

Will Smith and his mother dance to Whitney Houston in honor of her 85th birthday.

Will Smith threw the most adorable dance party.

The King Richard actor paid a special tribute to his mother, Caroline Bright, on Sunday.

“Happy 85th Birthday, Mom-Mom!”

“Let’s dance our way to 100,” Smith captioned a video of him and his mother dancing.

They sing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” by Whitney Houston, to each other while holding hands.

The 53-year-old actor looks into his mother’s eyes as they dance and sing the lyric, “With somebody who loves me,” in one of the clip’s sweeter moments.

Smith’s mother received a lot of birthday love in the comments section.

“Happy Birthday Mom Mom! I love you!!!!” wrote Sheree Zampino, Smith’s first wife and mother of his oldest son, Trey, while Jamie Foxx added, “Happy Birthday Mom Mom!”

DJ Jazzy Jeff, Smith’s longtime friend, tweeted, “Happy Bday Mom.”

This isn’t the first time the star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has honored his mother.

Smith posted a photo of his mother wrapping her arms around him in honor of Mother’s Day in May.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mommy!” he wrote at the time.

“Oh, and Mom, I apologize for that time when you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend when I was a senior in high school.”

However, you should have been sleeping.”

In his recently released self-titled memoir, Will, Smith was open about his mother’s relationship with him.

In the book, the actor discusses the first time he considered suicide when he was 13 years old, after his mother left the house because she had “had enough” of his father’s abuse.

He wrote, “She’d had it with it.”

“The next morning, she went to work and did not return home.”

She didn’t go far – only a few blocks to (grandmother) Gigi’s house – but the message was clear: “I’m done.”

