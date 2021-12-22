Will Smith claims that his childhood job would now be considered child labor.

Will Smith claims that his childhood job would be illegal under current child labor laws.

Childhood laid the groundwork for Will Smith’s future success.

Smith would make, lose, and re-make a fortune in music, television, and movies over the course of his life.

However, he attributes his work ethic to lessons learned as a child.

Some of those lessons were perhaps extreme, but they were effective for him.

In his new autobiography, Will, Smith writes about his childhood.

Even though his high school job would not be acceptable today, it taught him to work hard and do good in the community.

Smith’s father, who he called Daddio, ran a company called Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Air Compressors, or ACRAC.

Daddio saw another opportunity when clients gave him their old, used equipment.

It was used to make ice, which he sold in bags.

He only required baggers.

He wrote, “The issue was that bagging thousands of pounds of ice each day required labor.”

“A great deal of effort has gone into this.

Because ice is cheap, you also need cheap labor.

It began with me, Harry, Ellen, and both of my sisters, Pam, and then spread to all of our friends.

Then Daddio began enlisting the help of his extended family and all of their friends.

Because child labor laws were very different back then, every kid in the neighborhood was soon bagging ice.”

Smith described the process of bagging ice for ACRAC in great detail. It wasn’t quite as glamorous as rapping with DJ Jazzy Jeff or starring in blockbuster films.

In case you were wondering, bagging ice is as tedious as it sounds.

You also have a habit of injuring your back.

The aluminum scoop held about four pounds of ice; two and a half scoops into a ten-pound bag, which you would then twist to twist the top, drop into the tie machine, and toss into the shopping cart.

You could fit about twenty-four bags in a single shopping cart if you stacked them correctly.

After that, you take the cart into the freezer and stack the bags one by one.

One person could do 200-250 bags in a four-hour session.

It’s monotonous, and it allows you to drift away for a few hours.

Smith bagged ice to help support his family and supplement his income.

Business, on the other hand, was booming enough to hire a lot of kids from the neighborhood.

ACRAC offered a…

