Will Smith compared Jaden and Willow Smith to Johnny Depp and Paris Hilton at one point.

Why was Jaden and Willow Smith once compared to Johnny Depp and Paris Hilton by Will Smith?

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s children, Jaden and Willow Smith, have proven to be just as talented entertainers as their parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jaden Smith had previously followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing acting as well as hip hop.

Willow Smith, meanwhile, has pursued a musical career and has frequently collaborated with her mother on Red Table Talk.

Will Smith had compared Jaden and Willow Smith to Johnny Depp and Parison Hilton, respectively, at one point.

Even if it isn’t for the reasons that some might think.

Smith once stated that he believed both of his children were born with a natural talent for acting.

He didn’t believe, for example, that his daughter wanted to be an actress solely because her parents were actors.

“She just loves it with Willow,” Smith told Collider.

Smith, on the other hand, believed Willow wanted to be an actress because of her brother Jaden.

Willow was inspired by what he did in The Pursuit of Happiness and wanted to follow in the footsteps of her brother and father.

“She just wants it; she has a drive, an energy, and she has a natural ability to connect to human emotion.”

Jaden, I believe, is responsible for a significant portion of it.

“She thought, ‘I want that,'” he said, after seeing what Jaden did in The Pursuit of Happyness.

Smith, on the other hand, revealed that he doesn’t always cast Jaden or Willow Smith in leading roles.

He made his kids go through some of the challenges that other actors go through in the industry to avoid enforcing nepotism.

This includes forcing them to perform an audition.

Willow was forced to audition for a small part in I Am Legend.

“We don’t do the whole nepotism thing, so Jaden was sitting where you are the night we told Willow she got the role,” Smith explained.

“My name is Willow.”

We always invite the family in and share all of the good things that happen in the house with everyone in the house, and everyone has to participate.”

Although the two Smith children once shared a passion for acting, their motivations may be very different.

Smith explained why he saw more of Johnny Depp in his second son during the same interview with Collider.

Willow, on the other hand, appeared to be more of a Paris Hilton type to the Independence Day star.

“When we look at Jaden and Willow, we say that Jaden is Johnny Depp,” Smith says…

