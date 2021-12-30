Will Smith Explains Why the Third Fresh Prince Album’s Title Is “Flopped, Hard”

Will Smith’s music career predates his film career.

They had two albums and won the first Grammy for rap for “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” but they weren’t invincible.

You may have noticed that there hasn’t been much buzz surrounding their third album, And in This Corner… Smith knows why.

In his new autobiography, Will, Smith writes about the making of And in This Corner…

Smith can pinpoint exactly what went wrong in the past.

And in This Corner was recorded in the Bahamas by Smith and Jeff Townes.

They did, however, spend more time in the Bahamas, eating and drinking.

As a result, the album suffered.

It got to the point where Smith’s father came to the studio to chastise them, but it was too late.

Will Smith recalls Jada Pinkett Smith’s first words to him after a bad ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ audition, and they weren’t pleasant.

He wrote, “While Daddio’s Bahamian intervention had saved us from further immediate disaster, the first domino had already been tipped.”

“With no money left over, we scrounged together the best tracks we could find.”

The album, however, lacked vision and consistency.

Jeff and I were both out of sync and unfocused.”

Any artist would have had a difficult time following He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper.

So it was a massive drop when And In This Corner… underperformed.

Furthermore, both artists owed a significant amount of back taxes and had no new sources of income.

“And in This Corner…” he wrote, “was doomed from the beginning.”

“And in This Corner… hard flopped.

We’d just sold three million records and won the first-ever Grammy Award for rap.

The stakes were extremely high, both in terms of expectations and financial investment.

And we went down in flames.”

When the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff went on tour, Smith said he could tell they were in trouble.

He wrote, “And in This Corner… was released on Halloween 1989 and received full crickets.”

“We knew it was going to be a hit-or-miss album.”

However, it wasn’t until we went on tour again that it became real.

There were fewer people in the crowds this time.

People weren’t as excited to see us as they had been.

They didn’t sing my lyrics back to me any longer.

In addition, our performance feeds have been reduced by nearly 70%.

We’re…

