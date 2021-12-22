Will Smith is to thank for putting an end to this hotel chain’s anti-rap discrimination policy.

Will Smith is to blame for the end of this hotel chain’s anti-rap discrimination policy.

In the world of hip-hop music, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince were pioneers.

They won the first ever Grammy for rap, but Will Smith skipped the show because the rap categories were not broadcast.

Will, Smith’s new autobiography, details other pivotal moments in his musical career.

Rap artists went on tours that sold out major venues as hip-hop gained popularity in the 1980s.

Rock stars already had a reputation for trashing hotel rooms by this decade.

Smith claimed that some chains flatly refused to book rappers until mogul Russell Simmons persuaded them to do so.

“When the Four Seasons Hotels refused to let rap artists stay during their tours, Russell persuaded them to let DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince,” he wrote.

“Russell Simmons was orchestrating the global destruction of all barriers to hip-hop, and Jeff and I were battering rams for him.”

We were the ‘Clean’ group, the ‘Respectable’ group, and we were Russell’s perfect weapon against all doubters.

We were at the point where the spear met the ground.

“

Smith’s book included a list of milestones, including The Four Seasons.

Television and radio were also on the list.

“We launched Yo! MTV Raps,” he wrote, “blasting hip-hop into daytime television.”

“Daytime radio was afraid of putting rappers on live, so they always made us prerecord interviews to make sure we didn’t say anything crazy.”

We were among the first wave of people to be allowed to talk live on the radio during the day.”

It seems outrageous that The Four Seasons would ban entire industries of artists from staying with them in 2021.

Consider the political backlash against rap to better understand the 1980s.

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince shared a bill with Public Enemy and 2 Live Crew on one of their first tours.

A man dressed in a Ku Klux Klan outfit was hanged as part of Public Enemy’s act.

The explicit lyrics and simulated sex acts of 2 Live Crew also sparked debate.

“This was an era when ‘authority,’ whether government, business, law enforcement, or even many parents, was skeptical and fearful of hip-hop and hip-hop artists’ growing influence,” he wrote.

“Rap concerts were well-received…

