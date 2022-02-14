Will Smith Never Thought He’d Make a Film as Good as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ Until ‘King Richard.’

Will Smith Never Thought He Could Make a Film as Good as ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ Until He Made ‘King Richard.’

Will Smith has frequently praised his 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness.

He used to think of the film as the pinnacle of his career, something he’d never be able to replicate.

Smith, on the other hand, admitted that he might have matched, if not surpassed, Happyness with King Richard.

Smith is ecstatic about his Pursuit of Happiness.

He liked it so much that he told GQ that it was one of his best films.

With the 2006 biopic, Smith only had one other film in common.

“For the most part, I believe the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness are tied for best.

“Those are the two nearly perfect movies,” Smith said, citing different reasons.

In an interview with IGN, Smith discussed how different this film was from the types of films he usually makes.

“I know how to make a (dollar)100-million-dollar movie.”

I’m well-versed in the procedure.

I’ve read ‘The Hero’s Journey,’ and I’m aware of the top ten films of all time.

Smith said, “I know you need special effects, creatures, and a love story, and I know how to do it.”

“I’ve never gotten the reaction from people that I’m getting with The Pursuit of Happyness, that the way this film is touching people, I’ve never had this experience before.”

And it came from a place of such liberation.

The entire time, I had no idea what I was doing.”

Smith might have finally found a film that matches his experiences with The Pursuit of Happyness.

Smith couldn’t help but praise his latest project while speaking with Entertainment Tonight about King Richard.

“This one is unique,” Smith stated.

He’d taken a break from the film after finishing it to work on other projects.

When the film was released in theaters, Smith was able to approach it with fresh eyes.

“So, by the time the film comes out, you’ve probably made one or two other things, and your mind has moved on, so when the audience sees it, it’s almost like you’re seeing it for the first time, along with the audience, and I was completely and utterly blown away at what [King Richard director Ray Green] was able to do so delicately with this film,” he…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.