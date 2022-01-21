Will Smith on Why It’s Important to Tell the ‘Women of the Movement’ Story (Exclusive)

Will Smith on Why It’s Important to Tell the Story of ‘Women of the Movement’ (Exclusive)

Will Smith’s new miniseries, Women of the Movement, is based on true stories.

Smith spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where he discussed the significance of the show, which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who dedicated her life to finding justice for her son, Emmett Till, after his brutal murder.

“There was a time in my life when I was concerned about being a movie star, and that concern has moved on,” Smith, who is also an executive producer on the show, said of taking on projects like Women of the Movement and his most recent film, King Richard.

“I want to tell stories that make me laugh, cry, and celebrate the human spirit,” she says.

“I want to make things that contribute to the human family,” Smith said.

The series also features JAY-Z as an executive producer, with both the Oscar-nominated actor and the 23-time GRAMMY-winning rapper signing on through their respective production companies, Overbrook and Roc Nation.

While none of the cast members have spoken with Smith or JAY-Z, their influence as collaborators was felt throughout the show, according to ET’s Kevin Frazier, who spoke with them at the show’s Los Angeles premiere last month.

Knowing Smith and JAY-Z were involved in the project, Cedric Joe, who plays Till-Mobley’s son Emmett, said it made it even more special.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Joe said, “especially growing up and being fans of them.”

“It’s all about motivation.”

I didn’t get a chance to speak with them, but knowing they’re involved in the project is special.”

These sentiments were echoed by Ray Fisher.

Fisher believes Smith and JAY-Z’s involvement in the project will help people notice and watch the six-part series.

Smith and JAY’s involvement means a lot to Fisher.

“It means people will listen and watch the piece, which I believe is critical.”

Fisher also claims that Women of the Movement is a modern-day remake of the 1970s miniseries Roots.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Will Smith on Why the Story of ‘Women of the Movement’ Is Important to Tell (Exclusive)