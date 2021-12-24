Will Smith once persuaded his parents to let him live with his high school girlfriend.

When Will Smith was still in high school, he had his first live-in girlfriend.

He would eventually marry twice as an adult, but he got a head start on domesticity as a child.

Will, Smith’s new autobiography, details how he persuaded his parents to let Melanie Parker, his high school sweetheart, live with them.

When Smith writes about Parker’s situation, he shows great sympathy for her.

He also recalls how enamored he was with her.

Parker was in his dreams, and he’d use her art supply bag as an excuse to walk with her home from school.

“Melanie is a Minneapolis native,” he wrote.

“Her family was filled with violence to the point of tragedy: her mother murdered her father and was sentenced to prison as a result.

Melanie moved to Philadelphia to live with her aunt, a strict Muslim who welcomed her niece into her home but had strong opinions about how a teenage girl should act.”

Parker was on the verge of being ejected from Philadelphia after an incident.

That was something Smith couldn’t allow to happen.

“I never got the whole story,” he wrote, “but Melanie and her aunt had a very serious disagreement about something on one occasion, and her aunt threw Melanie out of the house.”

“Melanie could have been sent back to Minneapolis and placed into foster care if she hadn’t had a place to stay.”

My heart was racing, and I was in a panic.

I told Mom-Mom everything that had happened and pleaded with her to let Melanie stay with us.”

Daddio and Mom-Mom were Smith’s nicknames for his parents.

He began pleading with Mom-Mom.

“‘Mom, it’ll only be for a little while,’ I said,” he wrote.

‘I’ll get a job, do whatever it takes to make a lot of money, and Melanie and I will get our own apartment.’

Mommy, I adore her.

‘Could she please stay with us until I figure it out?’

Daddio was able to see right through his son’s benevolence.

Smith was obviously sincere in his desire to assist someone he cared about, but Daddio suspected there was more to it.

“‘Oh, hell no!’ Daddio exclaimed.

‘Car’lyn, you already know what they’re going to do.’

Smith and Parker made a promise to Mom-Mom that they would be good.

In this case, all he wanted to do was provide her with a place to stay.