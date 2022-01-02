Will Smith or Benedict Cumberbatch win the Golden Globes in 2022?

The Golden Globes in 2022 are almost here.

A number of high-profile films are competing for the awards, including Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and the sci-fi epic Dune.

However, the category for Best Actor in a Drama is particularly crowded.

Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch are nominated for their respective roles in King Richard and The Power of the Dog.

But, in their respective categories, can either actor beat the three previous Golden Globe winners?

According to the current buzz, Smith and Cumberbatch are in front of the pack for Best Actor in a Drama.

Both actors have previously been in this situation.

Smith had previously been nominated for Ali in 2001, The Pursuit of Happyness in 2007, and Concussion in 2016, the first two of which also received Oscar nominations.

Cumberbatch was also nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for his performance in the 2014 film The Imitation Game.

Despite nominations on both the film and television sides of the awards show, neither actor has ever won a Golden Globe.

One of them might be able to end their losing streak in 2022.

But they’ll have to beat out three of today’s most acclaimed actors, all of whom have already won Golden Globes.

The nominations for 2022 paint a complicated picture of five exceptional actors.

Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth round out the remaining three actors in the Best Actor in a Drama category.

Washington, out of the three, may pose the greatest threat to Smith and Cumberbatch’s chances of winning.

He is the only actor in the category to have won two Golden Globes, one for Glory in 1989 and the other for The Hurricane in 1999.

Meanwhile, Ali and Bardem took home awards for their roles in Green Book (2018) and No Country for Old Men (2007), respectively.

Both actors went on to win Oscars for their roles.

So, who among these five has the best chance of winning an Academy Award for the same performance?

If that’s the case, the question of who’s the most likely to win Best Actor in a Drama becomes a lot easier to answer.

Despite the fact that Smith and Cumberbatch are up against three film titans, they…

