Will Smith Originally Wanted to Star in a Batman Sequel

Will Smith Once Wanted to Star in a Batman Sequel

Will Smith recently dabbled in the superhero world as the assassin Deadshot in Suicide Squad.

Smith was interested in playing another DC hero before joining the DCEU.

Will Smith has previously been approached about a superhero role.

Smith’s name was mentioned as a possible star while Hollywood was preparing to reboot the Superman franchise.

He’d even received a copy of the Superman Returns reboot script.

Smith, on the other hand, took a different path.

According to MTV News, Smith once said, “The last Superman I got offered, the script came in, and I was like, ‘There is no way I’m playing Superman.”

“Because I’d already done Jim West [from Wild Wild West], and in Hollywood, you can’t mess with white people’s heroes!”

“You screw up white people’s heroes in Hollywood, and you’ll never work in this town again!” Smith joked at the time.

Despite declining Superman, Smith went on to play a character with a similar set of abilities.

He did Hancock in 2008 for a variety of reasons, one of which was that it was a different take on the superhero genre.

“Hancock is a dark character, but he’s also a lot of fun,” Smith said.

“If it’s funny, you can get away with anything.”

It’s like staying on the edge of comedy, which I believe is the film’s beauty.”

Will Smith was in contention for the role of Robin in Batman Forever, according to an interview posted on Reddit.

Smith told former host Jay Leno in the resurfaced footage that he planned to audition for the sidekick role.

Smith expressed interest in playing Robin by saying, “Hey, I’d love to.”

“It was supposed to start casting this summer, but they haven’t started yet.”

At the time, the Men in Black actor claimed that he was still in the running for the part.

All he had to do was read for it.

“However, I will have to read for it.”

So it wouldn’t be a foregone conclusion.

He revealed, “They’re not sure which way they want to go with it.”

Will Smith finally got his chance to play Deadshot after several years of waiting.

Smith has been open about how much he enjoys that character, to the point where he’d be willing to do anything to bring him back.

