Will Smith passed up a (dollar)10 million role in a bomb for a (dollar)300,000 part.

Will Smith declined a (dollar)10 million role in a bomb in favor of a (dollar)300,000 role.

Will Smith became the type of actor who could command over (dollar)20 million per film after Independence Day and Men in Black.

Years before, he had considered accepting (dollar)10 million for a film that could have put an end to his career.

Fortunately, his manager, James Lassiter, persuaded him to make a (dollar)300,000 indie film, which paid off in the long run.

Will, Smith’s new autobiography, chronicles Smith’s career.

Lassiter told Smith about the (dollar)10 million offer when he first started making movies and advised him against it.

Smith, for the most part, heeded the advice.

Tom Schulman was preparing to direct his first film, 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag, in 1993, with his own script.

It’s all in the title, really.

At the airport, a mobster transporting the heads of eight of his victims has his bag switched.

Smith would have presumably played the young traveler who ends up with the wrong bag because he was in his twenties in the 1990s.

“‘OK, look – there’s a studio that wants you to costar in a gangster movie called 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag,” Smith writes about Lassiter breaking the news to him.

‘They’re willing to pay you ten million dollars.’

Smith was tempted to accept the money despite his success on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

This has been taken into consideration.

“And I came here to advise you not to take it,” he said as he held my hand,” Smith wrote.

“I don’t believe you should take the part,” Lassiter would say.

‘This isn’t right,’ she says.

It took until 1997 for 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag to be released.

Joe Pesci played the mobster, and David Spade played the innocent bag holder in the final version.

Damon Wayans was originally cast as the mobster, according to Spade.

According to The Numbers, the film was made for (dollar)3 million total, so producers must’ve aimed much lower after Smith passed away.

The film’s budget is only (dollar)3.6 million.

“It’s the wrong look,” Lassiter persuaded Smith.

I went over it five times.

I tried over and over to make it right.

It consists of…

