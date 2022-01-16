Will Smith revealed the film that catapulted him from “Fresh Prince” to “Mr.

Will Smith is perhaps better known as an actor than a musician.

Smith was still known as the Fresh Prince before he became famous in Hollywood.

But there was one major blockbuster in which he starred that earned him the nickname Mr.

Smith was almost immediately after the film’s release.

Mr. America is largely due to the blockbuster megastar’s recognition in the movie Independence Day.

Smith, not Fresh Prince.

For a long time, the rap superstar was regarded as the latter, but things began to change shortly after Independence Day.

“It’s interesting in terms of Fresh Prince.

‘Fresh Prince’ came to an end on July 6, 1996.

That Monday after Independence Day, after Independence Day, was the first time anyone addressed me as Mr.

Smith is a name for a person who is

“What the hell,” Smith told Collider.

Because of his sitcom and music, Smith was dubbed “The Fresh Prince.”

Independence Day, on the other hand, seemed to have audiences believing in more than just Will Smith the rapper.

“All through The Fresh Prince, all through the music, it was ‘Fresh Prince, Fresh Prince.’ And the next morning, when the box office numbers came out after Independence Day, it was ‘Good morning, Mr. Fresh Prince.’

Smith reminisced, “It was so strange.”

“I remember that morning in particular because that’s when people started calling me Mr.

“Smith,” she says.

As some may recall, Ethan Hawke was set to star in Independence Day at one point.

The script for the film was given to the then-young actor at the time, but he declined the part, confiding in Conan.

“I’m driving across the country with a friend.

“I got the Independence Day script, and it’s like dollar bills attached to it,” Hawke said.

“And I’m reading it to my buddy in the car, like, ‘Isn’t this a bad line? ET phone home, that’s stupid,’ and I’m going through it until I throw it out onto the Texas highway.”

When the Predestination actor saw the movie in theaters, he realized he might have made a mistake.

“Everyone wants to see Independence Day, and I’m like, ‘OK, this’ll be amusing to see how bad it is,'” he explained.

“When I walk into the theater, it’s obvious that it’s completely sold out.”

‘ET phone home,’ Will Smith says, and the audience erupts in applause.

They basically give the movie a standing ovation.

And there I am, sitting…

