Will Smith says the cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ entertained the audience in between takes with their unique talents.

Will Smith discusses filming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in his new autobiography.

In between takes, he described how each of his co-stars would entertain the audience with their own special skills.

If watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on TV was entertaining, seeing it in person was even more so.

Audience members are invited to free tapings of shows by the networks.

The audience receives a complimentary show, and the show receives genuine laughter.

Taping can take several hours, and retakes are not always necessary.

There’s a lot of waiting, so Smith made The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as entertaining as possible.

On taping nights, Smith described the mood.

“Friday nights on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air were like going to the hottest club in town – everyone who was anybody came to our tapings,” he wrote.

“The best comedians on the mic, the most stunning Hollywood actresses, professional athletes, and musicians – a who’s who of the flyest of the fly.”

Alfonso Ribeiro, who played cousin Carlton, has already shown off his dancing skills.

On TV, he sold break dancing instructional videos and showcased his skills on Silver Spoons.

Ribeiro and the rest of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast continued to perform non-Carlton dances for the audience, Smith said.

Uncle Phil (James Avery) was portrayed by James Avery.

Aunt Viv was played by Janet Hubert.

Geoffrey, Josepth Marcell was the butler.

Ashley, the youngest cousin, was played by Tatyana Ali.

Karyn Parsons’ singing or dancing were not mentioned by Smith.

He continued, “And then there was our one-of-a-kind competitive advantage.”

“Our entire cast was able to sing and dance.

So, in between scenes, Alfonso would do Michael Jackson, Joe Marcell would do an obscure, hilarious British show tune, and James Avery would…

