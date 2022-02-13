Will Smith Supports a New Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’ — ‘There’s a Whole Lot That Stayed on the Floor.’

Many fans are looking forward to the DC Extended Universe’s future, which will include a handful of films in 2022.

Some, on the other hand, are reminiscing about the 2016 film Suicide Squad.

In the years since its release, the film has received harsh criticism, but many believe David Ayer’s original vision would be more compelling.

Will Smith, it turns out, would also like to see a remake of the film.

Following the (hashtag)ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League transformed into a full-fledged film, Suicide Squad director David Ayer issued a statement about his work on the film.

Ayer revealed the final version of the film wasn’t the one he envisioned or made in a Twitter post.

He went on to describe a very different experience than Suicide Squad fans had, from the music to the way the characters were handled:

“I put my heart and soul into Suicide Squad.”

I created something incredible.

My cut is a complex and emotional journey involving some ‘bad people’ who are s***ed on and discarded (a theme that resonates with me).

Read that again: the studio cut isn’t my film.

And my edit isn’t the 10-week director’s cut; it’s a fully mature Lee Smith edit built on John Gilroy’s incredible work.

There isn’t a single radio song in the entire movie; it’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score.

It features traditional character arcs, incredible performances, and a strong third-act conclusion.

“Only a few people have seen it.”

Many DC fans have since joined the (hashtag)ReleaseTheAyerCut movement in the hopes of seeing Ayer’s film released as he intended.

That effort has yet to bear fruit.

Will Smith, the star of Suicide Squad, recently advocated for a new version of the film.

After starring in 2016’s Suicide Squad, Will Smith has moved on to new projects.

The actor, who played Deadshot in the DCEU film, recently shared his thoughts on the #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement.

Smith admitted to Variety on the red carpet that he supports the release of David Ayer’s version of the film.

He even admitted that a lot of the footage from Suicide Squad: Retaliation didn’t make it into the final cut.

“Let me tell you, for Suicide Squad, there was a lot that stayed on the floor.”

It’s something I’m interested in.

I’d like to…

"If they did that, great. Of course I'm going to see it. I'd be curious. I mean, it was six years ago now so it's hard to wonder what might be in there that wasn't. The edit can really change the shape of things as well. I'm neither here nor there with it. If Ayer wanted to put out a director's cut and felt like that was worthwhile doing, of course I'm here to support it."

“We’re always going to listen to our fans, but we are in service of the broadest fanbase and we owe them an integrated, holistic strategy. We are the shepherds of the franchise and hopefully when the fans see what we’ve got in store they’ll know that DC is in good hands across many different platforms with many different creators.”

