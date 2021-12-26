Will Smith tried a ‘Hitch’ on his ex-girlfriend once, but it backfired horribly.

Hitch is one of Will Smith’s most well-known films.

Smith portrayed the title role of a dating coach who taught men how to be romantic.

It’s possible it wasn’t just a ruse.

Will, Smith’s new autobiography, tells stories about his own love life.

They contain some Hitchcockian sequences, though they did not have a Hollywood ending in real life.

Melanie Parker, Smith’s high school sweetheart, is the subject of Smith’s writing.

Parker betrayed him at one point, breaking his heart.

Still, he was determined to reclaim her, so he devised a strategy.

Hitch would applaud the effort, but he’d probably come up with a better solution.

Melanie was employed at the Merry-Go-Round in the Gallery, a shopping center in downtown Philadelphia.

I had everything planned out: a grand, romantic act of forgiveness.

I was going to walk in, meet her eyes, forgive her, and she’d fall into my arms, tears of gratitude and remorse streaming down her face.

Then I’d tell her I wanted to marry her and that no future wife of mine would be forced to work on a shite Merry Go-Round.

We’d give her boss the middle finger, get in my brand-new Benz 300CE, and drive her to her new Merion Road mansion, the one with the Jacuzzi in the bedroom rather than the bathroom.

When Smith’s security guard, Charlie Mack, dropped him off at the mall, he sensed something was wrong.

Parker tried to rush him out of the store because they had a 15-minute lunch meeting planned.

Smith noticed another man in the store at that point.

He penned, “I charge across the store.”

“Guilty, he tries to flee.”

In a Merry-Go-Round, however, there’s no hiding place.

I’ve got my hands all over him.

Melanie is wailing loudly.

Charlie Mack appears out of nowhere and pulls me away from him.

His pretty green eyes, like the store, are a shambles.

I’m being dragged by Charlie, and I’m being dragged by Melanie.

“We rush into the getaway vehicle.”

The Merry-Go-Round scene was somehow omitted from Hitchcock’s film.

Smith did, however, temporarily reintroduce Parker.

He wrote, “That was Melanie’s last day at the Merry-Go-Round.”

“She promised she’d never see him again.”

I drove her back to her house…

