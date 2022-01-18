Will Smith was once forced to pay his own mother $140,000 in child support for himself and his siblings.

Will Smith had to pay his mother (dollar)140,000 in child support for himself and his siblings at one point.

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s first wife, was divorced.

Trey is their son, and Smith is presumably paying all of his child support obligations.

Other than that, we haven’t received any information.

But that isn’t the most important aspect of the child support story.

Smith’s biggest child support story is that he paid (dollar)140,000 in total to his own mother.

Will, Smith’s new autobiography, contains an account of the incident.

Smith had already starred in the blockbusters Independence Day and Men in Black when this happened in 1998.

Smith’s parents were known as Daddio and Mom-Mom.

He and his mother divorced when he was still a teenager.

Mom-Mom discovered her unfiled divorce papers while moving in 1997.

So, to make things official, she filed them.

“Mom-Mom’s filing of the divorce papers triggered the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s full weight,” he wrote.

“Daddio had looked after us, but he had never officially paid child support, as the basic review of the paperwork revealed.”

Daddio owed Mom-Mom close to (dollar)140,000, plus interest and penalties.

And she demanded every last penny of her earnings.

He could be arrested, jailed, and his assets seized by the sheriff if he refused or couldn’t afford to pay.”

A family meeting was called by Daddio.

Smith was on the set of Wild Wild West in 1998, which was released in 1999, so this was around that time.

Daddio refused to sign the divorce papers for some reason, Smith recalls, “AND THROW IT ALL AWAY, JUST LIKE THAT?”

Smith and his siblings were baffled as to why their father refused to sign.

He wrote, “I still have no idea what Daddio was thinking.”

“Perhaps the strange finality of the signature was too much for him to bear, which is why he never signed them in the first place.”

However, the first domino had fallen.”

Mom-Mom warned her son not to help Daddio, but he was the family’s only rapper-turned-actor-turned-movie star.

As unlikely as it seemed, he had the resources to solve everything.

“I… ”

