Will Smith’s father once interrupted a studio session with DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince in order to teach him a lesson.

Since his father, Willard Smith Sr., passed away in 2016, Will Smith has spoken out about him.

Smith reveals his father’s abusive tendencies in his new autobiography, Will, and his YouTube series, Best Shape of My Life.

He also attributes his work ethic to his father, whom he refers to as Daddio.

He once interrupted DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince in the middle of their workday to get them back on track.

They became complacent after the success of Rock the House and He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper, Smith writes.

They’d already won a Grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” so they splurged on And In This Corner…, renting a studio in the Bahamas.

The issue was that they weren’t concentrating on writing and recording songs.

He wrote, “It was Friday night.”

“There were about 20 of us in the studio lounging around.

Our LA crew had flown in to assist with the ‘creative process,’ and I’d progressed from chicken fingers to jerk chicken, black beans, and rice after about five rum punches.

I had my shirt off in there, so I guess it was hot.”

Smith claimed that his producer, James Lassiter, had already raised concerns about their sloppy recording.

Lassiter called in reinforcements after DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince refused to listen.

Will Smith Admits Almost Assaulting an NBC Executive on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

“No matter how old you get, some childhood images will always send shivers down your spine or make your stomach drop,” he wrote.

“I was in the middle of Compass Point Studio A holding court when the door began to open.

JL was pushing the door open when I first noticed him, and then…

Daddio,” says the character.

It only took Daddio’s arrival to put a stop to the nonsense.

“The room became ice cold,” he wrote.

“Those who knew, knew — the rest of the guests speculated.”

Daddio took it all in with a calm demeanor.

His eldest son, without a top.

The room smells like rum punch and jerk chicken.

Bikinis from the Bahamas bouncing and acting up.

This was Sodom and Gomorrah to Daddio.’

What Daddio said to them stuck with Smith.

“You boys are f***ing off an opportunity that most people can’t even imagine,” he wrote in response to Daddio’s lecture.

You’ve got a big company funding your project, and you’ve got girls…

