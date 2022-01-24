Will Smith’s Inspirational Bruce Lee Quote

Will Smith has always been more than just a wisecracking rapper and actor.

His natural charisma made him a hit in music, television, and film.

However, putting that talent to good use was even more difficult.

Smith has mentioned his study of philosophy and religion several times throughout his career.

Will Smith cites a Bruce Lee quote as one of his influences in his new autobiography.

Smith describes his foray into rapping early on in the book.

He’d go on to become the Grammy-nominated Fresh Prince.

Rapping, for Smith, was a form of self-defense.

“I’m reminded of a great Bruce Lee quote,” he wrote.

“One of Lee’s students once said to him, ‘Master, you always preach peace to us, but you train us to fight every day.’

‘It is better to be a warrior in a garden than a gardener in a war,’ Bruce Lee replied.

Smith admits that he started rapping to improve his social standing.

As a movie star, he described his desire for success as a means of ensuring that women would not abandon him.

“Rapping gave me a sense of power,” he wrote.

“But I knew it was only temporary; it necessitated my undivided attention and nurturing.”

I knew I was talented, but I also knew I needed to put in the effort.

It wasn’t going to appear in front of me on its own.

“I had no choice but to go get it.”

Smith was introduced to rap by his cousin Paul, who brought home mix tapes from the big city in the 1980s.

Smith’s music was inspired by Lee’s martial arts training.

‘There Is No New Problem,’ Will Smith Says About Life

He wrote, “Intuition and proficiency give birth to internal power and confidence.”

“When you understand something or are good at something, you feel strong and like you have something to contribute.

You’re excited to approach and interact with the world once you’ve properly cultivated your unique skills and gifts.

And I learned from Paul that being good at something allows you to stay calm in the face of adversity, knowing that you can handle whatever comes your way.”

Smith faced another crisis in his forties….

