Will Stella Kidd steal Jason Pelham’s Lieutenant position on ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10?

Season 10 Episode 12 of NBC’s Chicago Fire features more of Jason Pelham in his new role as lieutenant.

The lieutenant position was wide open when Matt Casey left Chicago Fire, and everyone assumed Stella Kidd would take it.

Kidd was unable to accept the job because she was unable to return to Chicago in time.

Will she try to kidnap it from Pelham?

Prior to Stella Kidd’s return to Chicago Fire, lieutenant Matt Casey was assigned to newcomer Jason Pelham.

Pelham has proven to be a valuable asset to Firehouse 51.

Kidd would have made a great lieutenant if she hadn’t failed to inform Kelly Severide or the firehouse of her whereabouts.

As a result, Chief Wallace Boden gave Pelham the job instead of Kidd.

Pelham enthusiastically accepted the position, but in Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 12, he is in for some trouble.

On his watch in episode 11, a fellow firefighter was injured, and the firefighter blamed Pelham for the injury.

Pelham will now require Boden’s assistance in order to escape his current predicament in episode 12.

In the episode’s promo, Pelham tells Boden, “This isn’t your fight.”

In response, Boden responds, “The hell it isn’t.”

What does it mean for Stella Kidd now that Jason Pelhams’ future as lieutenant is in jeopardy in Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 12? Will she step in to take over?

Kidd’s goal is still “1,000%” to become lieutenant, according to Kidd’s actress Miranda Rae Mayo.

“I believe she is motivated to succeed,” Mayo added.

“I believe it is critical for her to be fully committed once she assumes that position because that is what that firehouse deserves.”

With that in mind, we don’t think Kidd will be able to take over for Pelham on a long-term basis.

According to one Chicago Center, both Kelly Severide and Kidd support Pelham in order to clear his name and reclaim his job.

While Kidd enjoys working with the fire department, she struggled with communication when she was focusing on her Girls on Fire program.

Girls on Fire, rather than Firehouse 51, seems to hold a special place in her heart.

Furthermore, showrunner Derek Haas told CinemaBlend that the cast of Jason Pelham “really” enjoys working with Brett Dalton, who plays Jason Pelham.

This is a promising sign…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.