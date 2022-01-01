Is ‘West Side Story,’ directed by Steven Spielberg, going to win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in 2022?

Will ‘West Side Story’ by Steven Spielberg win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in 2022?

Will ‘West Side Story,’ directed by Steven Spielberg, win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in 2022?

It’s award season once more.

As is customary, the Golden Globes take center stage.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awards, which are given out every year, are frequently used to steer the conversation about which films might win Academy Awards.

Steven Spielberg is at the center of the awards season buzz once again.

Will his West Side Story remake, however, be the big winner at the 2022 Golden Globes?

When Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins directed West Side Story in 1961, it was an instant hit.

Like Spielberg’s film, the original is a film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, which is based on Romeo and Juliet.

West Side Story, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer as doomed lovers Maria and Tony, has remained one of the most popular film musicals of all time.

In fact, the film swept a large portion of that year’s awards season.

West Side Story was nominated for eleven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won all but one of them.

The film was also nominated for three Golden Globes.

There are also awards for Best Motion Picture — Musical, Best Supporting Actor (George Chakiris), and Best Supporting Actress (Rita Moreno).

History may well repeat itself with Spielberg’s critically acclaimed new take on the subject.

What Does It Mean for Golden Globes and Oscars if Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Fails at the Box Office?

When news broke that Spielberg was working on a remake of West Side Story, many fans were surprised.

Sure, Spielberg’s name is synonymous with filmmaking, but remaking such a classic felt risky.

Fortunately, the majority of fans and critics praise his interpretation.

The 2021 West Side Story has been nominated for four awards by the HFPA.

And there’s a good chance Spielberg’s film will take home at least some of the accolades that the original received.

Both films were nominated for Best Director, with the first winning the award.

For his role in West Side Story, Beymer received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical in 1961.

The lead actress this time is Rachel Zegler.

And it’s possible that the film from 2021 will struggle to win either award.

And it’s possible that the film from 2021 will have a hard time winning either award.

The year 2022 is now…

Infosurhoy brings you the latest in entertainment news.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KmMopLdC0FM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture;

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/FdmNw8NAl30?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]