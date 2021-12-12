Will Tariq betray Brayden in ‘Power Book II: Ghost?’

Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) hasn’t had a chance to catch his breath since the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2.

As a result, he’s delegated a lot more authority to his business partner Brayden (Gianni Paolo) this season.

With the investigation into Jabari Reynolds’ (Justin McManus) death still ongoing and some financial obligations, Tariq may begin to take Brayden’s friendship for granted.

Is it possible that Tariq will betray Brayden at some point this season?

Will Brayden Play a Bigger Role in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Despite the fact that they’ve known each other for years, Tariq and Brayden are only now reaching the point where they can truly trust one another.

Tariq has given Brady complete control over their company, but Brady is also trying to establish himself.

“It wouldn’t be a Brayden and Tariq scene if we weren’t arguing about the business,” Paolo told The Knockturnal.

“But you’ll also see a lot of them bonding and truly understanding each other and why we make these decisions,” says Brayden.

However, in my opinion, it’s all for the greater good.

As a result, there will be a lot of relationship deepening.”

Despite their close bond, it appears that the couple is about to be put to the test.

@ghoststarzpic.twitter.comMT2j0N9fal is available now on the @STARZ app.

Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Will Change Tariq’s School Life

As we know, Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) has tasked Tariq with digging up dirt on Brayden’s godfather Sweeney in order to take over his congressional seat.

Tate has agreed to assist Tariq in reuniting with his younger sister, Yaz, who is currently in foster care.

We know Tariq values loyalty, but we also know he’d go to any length to help his sister.

It also doesn’t help that Brayden has become entangled in Cane’s (Woody McClain) web, putting himself and Tariq in danger.

Fortunately, whatever occurs between the two men appears to be only temporary.

“You get to see their differences and hear them argue about…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.