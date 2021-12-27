Will Tariq murder Cane in Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost is currently on hiatus until the new year, but fans are already looking forward to the season’s explosive second half.

Tariq St. is the main character in the series.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of drug lord James “Ghost” St. John, is a character in the film.

Patrick (Omari Hardwick) is a character in a film directed by Omari Hardwick

Tariq has been juggling his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer for the Tejada crime family since his father’s death.

Cane Tejada (Woody McClain) is to blame for him finding himself in a situation he never wanted to be in.

Will Tariq assassinate Cane for framing him?

Tariq has been running around trying to keep his family together since the beginning of season 2, while also trying to keep the details about Professor Jabari Reynolds’ (Justin McManus) death hidden.

Despite the fact that he was supposed to be assisting Cane, the eldest Tejada son’s jealousy and desire to regain his mother’s favor worked against him.

In the end, Cane used the badge of an NYPD Officer (whom Cane killed in season 1) to frame Tariq for the double murder.

Now, just as he was gaining custody of his sister and getting Monet (Mary J Blige) off his back, Tariq has found himself in prison, exactly where his father, James, had predicted he would end up.

Tariq is currently focused on getting out of prison, but Power Book II: Ghost fans know that as soon as he is able, he will seek revenge on Cane.

There has been tension between Tariq and Cane since Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) inadvertently drew him in with his family.

We can expect Cane to have an even bigger chip on his shoulder now that his father Lorenzo (Berto Colon) is out of prison.

Because Tariq had nothing to do with Ramirez’s murder, and he’d never be so stupid as to keep his badge if he had,…

