Will the Anime Change the Manga’s Divisive Ending in Season 4B of ‘Attack on Titan’?

Season 4B of Attack on Titan will premiere in January, almost a decade after the series first aired.

If the final episodes stay true to Hajime Isayama’s manga, viewers may be split.

Is it possible that, in light of the backlash, Attack on Titan will change the manga’s ending?

[Warning: This article contains major plot spoilers for the Attack on Titan manga.]

Ahead of Season 4B, Crunchyroll and Funimation will release ‘Attack on Titan’ OAD episodes.

The manga’s final chapter was released in April 2021, giving fans a bittersweet conclusion to Hajime Isayama’s popular series.Like in the anime, Eren Yeager becomes increasingly ruthless in his attempts to “liberate” humanity from the Titans’ grip.

Not only does he turn on the military on Paradis Island, but he also betrays Zeke.

Despite agreeing to his brother’s euthanasia plan, he has his own goals in mind — and they’re just as amoral as his brother’s, but they take him outside the walls.

Eren believes that by destroying the rest of the world, he will be able to protect his own people.

Outside of Paradis, he activates the Rumbling and successfully wipes out a large portion of the population.

For Eren’s friends and comrades, Eren’s plan is too far, and they join forces with Reiner and the other Titan Warriors from Marley to stop him from completing the Rumbling.

This leads to a titanic battle before Mikasa is forced to choose between killing the person she loves most in the world and watching him commit the unthinkable.

She decides to go with the first option.

It’s a heartbreaking end to their story, but it’s the Titans’ final chapter.

It also puts a temporary halt to the war, though Isayama’s epilogue implies that Marley will seek vengeance later.

The ending of Attack on Titan villainizes and kills its main character, which is controversial regardless of the story.

With the series finale of Game of Thrones, there was a similar backlash.

In fact, Eren and Daenerys fans are likely to have some things in common.

Long-time manga readers were irritated by more than just the death of Eren.

His sacrifice appears to be in vain as the cycle of violence continues.

Not to mention the epilogue chapter, which depicts Mikasa’s progression…

