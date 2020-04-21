Will the Botched Docs Give Mega-Breasted Foxy a Butt to Match Her Boobs?

Botched BFFs?

Longtime fans of the show likely recognized a familiar face on tonight’s all-new episode: Allegra, who had turned to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif for help with her 4,600 cc breast implants back in season four. However, this time around, she wasn’t looking for plastic surgery for herself, but for her friend and new patient, Foxy.

As it turns out, Foxy has even bigger implants than Allegra—ones she initially obtained on a trip to Germany and that she continues to expand by adding saline herself.

“As soon as Allegra walks in, I remember exactly who she is,” Dr. Nassif says when the two arrive for Foxy’s consultation. “I thought Allegra had the biggest breasts we’d ever seen—until we met Foxy.”

But to the surgeons’ surprise, Foxy isn’t looking for help with her breasts. Instead, she wants butt implants that will make her body more proportionate.

“I’m really, really wanting ass implants,” Foxy told Allegra before her appointment. “I want to maybe get a little bit of fat transfers to the side. I’ve had three fat transfers. I’m not happy with it.”

In talking with Drs. Dubrow and Nassif, Foxy learned what exactly had gone wrong with the fat transfers, beginning with the first one.

“I had done a fat transfer and it just didn’t turn out the way that I thought,” she explained. “So I thought, okay, well, I’ll go back and do ’em and I’ll have him put more in.”

Foxy said she went back right away—something that immediately raised a red flag for the surgeons.

“When a patient has a fat transfer to the butt immediately following another fat transfer, it puts them at risk for infection, fluid accumulation, tissue or fat necrosis—and worse yet, a fat embolism,” Dr. Nassif said in a confessional. “That can kill you immediately.”

Though Foxy would be able to do another fat transfer now that enough time had passed, Dr. Dubrow discovered that she didn’t even have enough fat on her body to do so.

Butt implants it is, then! Right?

Wrong.

“I don’t do buttock implants. They’re too dangerous,” Dr. Dubrow said. “I think it’s never a good idea to do an operation where you put a large implant in a place you’re gonna sit on all day long and expect it to remain in that place.”

At that point in the consultation, Dr. Dubrow begged Foxy to “just leave things alone and do not do anything to your butt.”

However, Foxy seemed to already have her mind made up. Dr. Nassif picked up on this and issued her a fair warning.

“If you need us, god willing you do not have a complication, but I have a feeling that it’s gonna happen…especially here with your compadre,” he told the women after Allegra tried to reassure Foxy that she’d be fine getting work done on her bottom.

On that note, the meeting wrapped up—though Foxy made it clear she still wanted to go through with her plans.

“I’m really bummed. I really, really do want implants,” she told the Botched cameras. “I think there are a lot of doctors that do implants that have not had problems. So I’m still not done looking for my surgeon.”

Sorry, Botched docs!