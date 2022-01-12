Will the Cast Return for a Sequel to ‘Eternals,’ Which Is Now Streaming on Disney(plus)?

Will the Cast Return for a Sequel? ‘Eternals’ Is Now Streaming on Disney(plus) — Will the Cast Return for a Sequel?

Marvel fans who missed out on seeing Eternals in theaters can now watch it on Disney(plus).

Although critics panned the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, many fans enjoyed its unique qualities and want to see an Eternals sequel.

Whatever the case may be, everyone can now enjoy or critique Eternals.

The film Eternals made its theatrical debut in November.

5 is the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four, directed by Chloé Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore.

As the Eternals, they were played by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

The film also features Kit Harington and Harish Patel.

Fans can now watch the new team of superheroes, who have been living on Earth for thousands of years, battle the Deviants, their evil counterparts, on Disney(plus).

Eternals can only be watched on Disney(plus).

If fans prefer to own a physical copy of Eternals, the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in February.

Marvel released a couple of deleted scenes and bloopers alongside the release of Eternals on Disney(plus).

Sprite instructs Dane Whitman on the truth about humanity in a deleted scene from IGN.

She informs him that dinosaurs are actually Deviants and that she possesses the ability to deceive.

Dane is also informed by the Eternal that her friend Thena is the goddess Athena.

Dane, understandably, does not take Sprite seriously, especially when she informs him that Sersi’s ex-boyfriend has the ability to fly.

And, a day before the Eternals debuted on Disney(plus), Entertainment Tonight shared a clip from the movie’s bloopers reel.

Even in the post-credits scene with Harry Styles as Eros, there is a lot of dancing in the clip.

The Eternals cast mess up their lines and have a good time on set, which makes for some hilarious moments in the video.

Despite the fact that Marvel Studios has yet to say whether or not an Eternals sequel will be made…

