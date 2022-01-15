Will the Delay Affect the Release Date of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

Since going into production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had a number of setbacks, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and partly due to Letitia Wright’s recent set injury.

However, it appears that filming on the Marvel sequel will resume, albeit with a few changes.

Will the postponement affect the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

With Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever already faced an insurmountable challenge.

Marvel Studios needed a way to move forward without T’Challa, so it turned to the other major characters from Black Panther for inspiration.

Even after that difficult decision was made, the film was still confronted with new obstacles.

COVID-19 hampered production, and Letitia Wright, who many fans believe will take up the Black Panther mantle as Shuri, sustained a set injury that forced her to miss months of work.

Filming was put on hold in November 2021 because of her absence.

Thankfully, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news in January.

Production will resume in the second half of January, according to the company.

Wright will return to filming in Atlanta, Georgia, for another month.

Filming was supposed to resume sooner, but several cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated.

As production continues, navigating the virus will undoubtedly become more difficult.

This update, on the other hand, is encouraging, particularly as we get closer to the film’s release date.

Due to his expanded role in ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER,’ Winston Duke has negotiated a large pay raise.

pic.twitter.com9Gx5zaKyDT (Source: https:t.coZFrr1msvqi)

Fans also got another update on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in addition to the news about production resuming.

Winston Duke, who portrays M’Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appears to have renegotiated his deal.

According to THR, Duke reportedly received a pay raise as well as an “expanded role” in the film.

It’s unclear what this means for the sequel, aside from seeing more of M’Baku.

Some fans are beginning to doubt that Shuri will be the one to carry on T’Challa’s legacy.

It appears to be too late in the game to cast M’Baku in that role.

Even if he doesn’t end up being the franchise’s main character, it’ll be nice to see him in the spotlight.

And, with Ryan Coogler working on a Disney(plus) series, viewers might get a chance to see…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.