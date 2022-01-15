Will the Delay Affect the Release Date of ‘Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever’? Production on ‘Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Resume as Letitia Wright Returns — Will the Delay Affect the Release Date of the Sequel?

Since going into production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had a number of setbacks, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and partly due to Letitia Wright’s recent set injury.

However, it appears that filming on the Marvel sequel has resumed, albeit with a few changes.

Will the postponement affect the release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Following Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever already faced an insurmountable challenge.

Marvel Studios needed a way to continue without T’Challa, so it decided to focus on the other major characters from Black Panther.

Even after that difficult decision had been made, the film faced new obstacles.

COVID-19 hampered production, and Letitia Wright, who many fans believe will take up the Black Panther mantle as Shuri, sustained a set injury that forced her to miss months of work.

Filming was put on hold in November 2021 due to her absence.

Thankfully, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news on Jan.

14 in the second half of January, production will pick up again.

Wright will return to the set in Atlanta, Georgia, for another month of filming.

According to reports, filming would have resumed sooner if several cast and crew members had tested positive for COVID-19.

As production continues, navigating the virus will inevitably become more difficult.

But, as we get closer to the film’s release date, this update looks promising.

Due to his expanded role in ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER,’ Winston Duke has negotiated a substantial pay raise.

Fans were also given another update about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in addition to the news about production resuming.

Winston Duke, who portrays M’Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appears to have renegotiated his deal.

Duke reportedly received a pay raise and an “expanded role” in the film, according to THR sources.

It’s unclear what this means for the sequel, aside from seeing more of M’Baku.

Some fans are doubtful that Shuri will be the one to carry on T’Challa’s legacy.

It appears to be too late in the game to cast M’Baku in that role.

It’ll be nice to see the character in the spotlight, even if he doesn’t end up being the franchise’s main hero.

And, with Ryan Coogler working on a Disney(plus) series, viewers might get a chance to see…

