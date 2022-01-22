Will the Netflix show be renewed for a second season? Archive 81: Will the Netflix show be renewed for a second season?

ARCHIVE 81 is a new Netflix horror series based on a podcast with the same name.

The show’s first season premiered on January 14, 2022.

Archive 81 is not intended to be a one-off television show, according to showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine.

“If we’re lucky enough to get a second season,” Sonnenshine told The Wrap, “the idea is that we’ll continue with these characters into a new season.”

“It was never intended to be a one-season show.”

More stories, I believe, should be told.

“I believe we end on a good cliffhanger that needs to be addressed, and we introduce a lot of characters who surround Dan and Melody who have very rich and interesting lives to explore further,” she added.

“So, yeah, we’re hoping to continue.”

Sonnenshine added, “We would love to do a second season.”

“We’ve been pondering ideas.”

We’ve thought about it.

The authors are ecstatic to continue telling the story.

We adore our cast members, and we adore the world as a whole.

So, keep your fingers crossed.”

The following is the cast for Archive 81:

Charlie Hudson III, Kate Eastman, Eden Marryshow, and Georgina Haig are among the guest stars on the show.

The Netflix horror series is based on a podcast with the same name.

“A fiction podcast about horror, cities, and the subconscious,” according to the Archive 81 podcast.

The television series, which was created by Rebecca Sonnenshine and co-produced by Paul Harris Boardman and James Wan, follows researchers as they search through a missing filmmaker’s video archive for information.

Archive 81 is a Netflix original show.

The podcast is available on a variety of websites and apps, including:

According to the Archive 81 website, new podcast episodes are released every other Wednesday.

