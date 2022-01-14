Will the Yellowjackets Finale Provide Answers? The Cast Thinks So…

The Cast Says… Will We Get Answers in the Yellowjackets Finale?

When one door closes, another one opens…or, in the case of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, another murder awaits.

Oh my goodness, where do we start?!

Yellowjackets has kept us all on our toes…and made our stomachs churn…from cannibalism to sacrifices, séances to senate races—oh, and that jaw-dropping murder last week.

Now, as the star-studded Showtime series’ finale approaches on Sunday, Jan.

We’re racing to Reddit on the 16th to discuss fan theories in anticipation of season two’s answers (if any!).

“There are like a million theories right now, and it’s so much fun to read everyone’s ideas,” Samantha Hanratty, who plays Misty, the group’s eerie “doctor,” told E! News exclusively.

“I don’t even have all the answers, so I’m like, ‘Oh shoot, that makes sense!'”

And Hanratty isn’t the only celebrity who has been amused by the rumors circulating about the Yellowjackets’ secrets.

Sophie Thatcher, who plays teen Natalie, the “huntress” of the survivors, said, “I know actors shouldn’t do this, but I’ve been going all over Reddit and reading everything.”

“With this show, it’s impossible not to, because there are so many intriguing theories.”

Some of these theories include: who is being hunted in the creepy flash-forward in the premiere, and do these young girls survive the 1996 winter by…eating each other?!

While we already know that both Hanratty and Thatcher’s characters live to adulthood (the adult versions of their characters are played by Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, respectively), we can’t say the same for all of their teammates.

Melanie Lynskey, who portrays adult Shauna, hinted that the finale would focus on the trauma that the four main characters are still dealing with 25 years later.

“I believe Shauna is a person who becomes quite subdued in stressful situations,” Lynskey explained.

“She’s been through a lot, and she’s learned to listen and understand that expressing a lot of emotion when things aren’t going well isn’t helpful.”

As a result, she shuts down in those situations.”

Will we finally see Shauna break down…

