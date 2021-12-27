Will Theakston, who plays Slytherin seeker Terence Higgs in Harry Potter, is unrecognizable.

Terence Higgs, a Slytherin seeker, looks nothing like Harry Potter star Will Theakston.

Will Theakston, the star of the Harry Potter films, has left fans scratching their heads after 20 years, as he appears completely unrecognizable.

Will, 37, starred in JK Rowling’s first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was adapted into a film in 2001.

Terence Higgs, the Seeker of Slytherin, was played by the British actor.

Fans, on the other hand, are taken aback by Will’s transformation and glow up 20 years later.

On his Instagram page, Will posted photos of his wife and son Rory, as well as some travel photos.

He revealed in his Instagram bio that he is a father, an Atlantic Ocean rower, and a member of the British Army, in addition to being a father.

Will has appeared in CBBC’s The Ghost Hunter, a children’s television series, since Harry Potter.

He played Roddy, a young man who befriends the ghost of a Victorian shoe-shine boy who is being pursued by the evil Ghost Hunter.

Will also appeared in Sir Gadabout: The Worst Knight in the Land, which aired on CITV.

He portrayed Will, a minor character in the show loosely based on King Arthur’s stories.

Will is no longer an actor; instead, he is a student at Bristol University and a musician who goes by the moniker Vonesvonic.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which will air on New Year’s Day, will commemorate two decades since the first of eight Harry Potter films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released.

The franchise’s cast and crew will reunite – out of character – at Hogwarts, and things are bound to get emotional.

The stars are overjoyed to be back in the same place as their former coworkers after such a long time, and they frequently state that they will be bound for life through the films.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads of time has passed!” Emma Watson exclaims during a sit-down conversation with Rupert Grint, 33.

“When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer,” she said, tearing up.

“It’s a strong bond that we’ll always have,” Rupert agreed with his companion.

“We’re family, and we’ll always be in each other’s lives,” she says.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates are among the Harry Potter film alumni who have joined the memorable tribute.

On New Year’s Day, watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts…

