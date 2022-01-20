Will there be a fourth season of Ozark?

Is there going to be a fourth season of Ozark?

Season four of the Netflix hit series Ozark is now available.

Is this, however, the final season of the popular crime drama, or will there be a fifth installment?

There won’t be a fifth season of Ozark, but season four will be split into two parts.

Seasons one through four of the Netflix series each had ten episodes, but season four has fourteen.

It will be released in two parts, with the first seven episodes available as soon as they are available on Netflix, and the second seven episodes available at a later date.

“We’re going to do 14 episodes instead of 10, and we’re going to split them up in two, so it’ll be seven and seven,” star Jason Bateman said on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

So it’ll be similar to seasons four and five, but shorter.”

So, while there isn’t a season five of Ozark, you could imagine one if you wanted to.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers.

Bateman, as you might expect, has always been aware of the ending.

He explained, “I know where everything is going to end.”

“I was interested in the big question he [Mundy] has the chance to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill? What does he want to communicate to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done – or haven’t done?

“We had some excellent discussions about it, and he has some excellent suggestions.”

What happens at the end of the previous episode, in particular: I know, and it’s fantastic.”

“I don’t know how they keep escalating the danger without killing us or putting us in jail,” Jason Bateman told Jimmy Fallon about the writing team in December 2020.

We can make as many mistakes as we want without dying or being imprisoned.

And there’s more to come this [season].”

He went on to say, “We do land the plane in a very satisfactory way.”

Bateman made these remarks two weeks before the final episodes were shot, so there could be some spoilers there.

The Brydes appear to be on the verge of dying, and jail appears to be off the table as an option.

However, it appears that there will be ramifications.

“He’s probably a little bit dumber than he thinks he is,” Bateman said of Marty, “so he backs into some bad decisions and thinks they’re good decisions, and then he has to pay the price for cutting corners.”

By the third season’s end,…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.