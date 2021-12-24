Will There Be a Rita Cameo in ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Too? Julie Benz Has Commented on Her Role

Julie Benz Has Commented on Her Involvement in ‘Dexter: New Blood’: Will There Be a Rita Cameo, Too?

Dexter: New Blood is the return of your favorite vigilante killer for a limited series.

The show follows Dexter Morgan in the years following his departure from Miami and subsequent disappearance after abandoning his young son Harrison.

It finds him in Upstate New York, where he works as a sales clerk.

A series of events, however, bring his past to light.

As a result, characters from his past frequently appear.

But what about Rita Morgan?

Viewers of Dexter: New Blood have been wondering if they’ll see her again in episode 19.

Unfortunately, it does not appear to be the case.

However, there are more cameos to come.

One of the most pressing questions since the start of Dexter: New Blood has been whether Harrison had a dark companion.

While he appeared to be a typical adolescent at first, it became clear over time that he had a darker side.

Harrison finally tells his father about his mother’s death in Dexter: New Blood Episode 7.

He explains that he used to have nightmares about The Trinity Killer, but that after listening to Molly Park’s podcast, he realized they were just memories.

After killing Rita, Harrison recalls a naked Trinity stepping out of the tub and coming over to console him, saying, “Daddy will be home soon.” Harrison claims he’s had violent urges ever since and believes this is why Dexter abandoned him.

Dexter’s true motivation was to keep Harrison safe.

Harrison, on the other hand, flees before he can explain himself.

Dexter realizes that in order to have a relationship with his son, he must come clean about everything.

Julie Benz on Rita’s Death on ‘Dexter’: ‘I Found Out an Hour Before’

Fans reacted to the episode on websites like Reddit after it aired.

After seeing John Lithgow’s name in the IMDb credits for three more episodes, some fans assumed there would be more Trinity cameos.

There was also talk that there would be scenes of Trinity confronting and murdering Rita, as well as more of the aftermath.

However, Julie Benz has stated that she will not be a part of the revival.

When asked about a possible cameo, she told TVLine, “I think Dexter has moved way past Rita.”

“It’s illogical for her to…

