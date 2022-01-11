Will there be a season 2 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third spin-off from the TV series Power, premiered in July 2021.

Only a year after the second spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, aired, came Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Even before the first season’s first episode aired, the second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan was announced in July 2021.

Season one concluded on September 26, 2021, and while there is no official release date for season two, it is expected to premiere in Summer 2022.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming-of-age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said in a statement when season two was announced.

“As a result, we can expect to see how the mother-son relationship develops and what she teaches him, as well as more of how he later becomes the ruthless criminal who murders his own son.”

“With so much interest in the Power Universe, it was clear that the Kanan story needed to be continued.”

In contrast to Power Book II: Ghost, which continued the story of Tariq James St.

Patrick, the third spin-off from the original series Power, serves as a prequel to its predecessor.

Raising Kanan is the third book in the Power series, and it follows 15-year-old Kanan Stark as he grows into the cold-blooded character he becomes in the previous series, Power.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character will now be played by Mekai Curtis, a 20-year-old actor.

Although the story is fictional, Jackson said he drew on his childhood memories, which can be seen in an episode from season one.

Curtis’ character’s mother, Raq (Patina Miller), tells him to go to the park and fight the kids who have beaten him up in the episode.

In an interview with Distractify, Jackson stated, “These are real things.”

“For example, before my mom sent me back to the park, I had been roughed up in the park, and I was just more afraid of her than the kids, so I went back to fight them instead of dealing with my mom.”

Fans can expect to see Kanan and his family in a “different dynamic” as the second season progresses, according to Curtis.

He explained, “It’s just the continuation of actions and consequences.”

“Something will happen, and you’ll see how it shapes and molds…

