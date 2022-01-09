Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Women of the Movement’ After the Emmett Till Story Ends? (Exclusive)

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Women of the Movement’ After the Emmett Till Story Ends?

Many viewers are curious if ABC’s heartbreaking Women of the Movement, produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith, will be renewed for a second season.

Emmett Till (Cedric Joe) and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), are the central characters in the six-part series.

The mother of a 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago fights for justice for her son after white men brutally lynch him.

The historical drama tells the story of how a mother’s love for her son sparked the civil rights movement.

Glynn Turman, who plays Emmett’s great uncle Mose, was asked in an exclusive interview if a season 2 of Women of the Movement is in the works.

Turman replied, “You bet, oh for sure.”

“I expected this to be the first in a series of stories about women’s bravery.

“I’m guessing it’s mostly Black women.”

Turman suggested Rosa Parks when asked who might be next in line for inspirational stories about the civil rights movement.

When asked if he’d like to be cast in Women of the Movement Season 2, he responded with a resounding “Hell, yeah.”

According to Deadline, Jay-Z, Will Smith, and Aaron Kaplan produced Women of the Movement at ABC as an anthology series.

In April 2020, the series was described as “an anthology series chronicling the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it,” and a virtual writers’ room was established to work on the project.

When ABC finally gave the project the go-ahead in August, it was a huge relief.

It was made a “limited series” on February 28, 2020.

Carolyn Bryant, a ‘Women of the Movement,’ told a journalist the truth; ‘They’re all dead now anyway,’ she said.

“Today marks the 65th anniversary of Emmett Till’s tragic assassination.

According to ABC president Karey Burke, “this limited series will shine a light on Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley’s, determined pursuit of justice.”

“Their story is one of unfathomable heartbreak and brutality, but also of a mother’s unwavering love for her son, galvanizing a movement that paved the way for today’s racial justice movement.”

We’re thrilled to be bringing their story to ABC with the help of an all-star production team.”

The project was still planned as an anthology series chronicling the civil rights movement, according to the outlet in August 2020.

