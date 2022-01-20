Will There Be Any ‘HIMYM’ Alums? ‘How I Met Your Father’ Creators Tease Leighton Meester’s Return After Surprise Cameo:

Will There Be Any ‘HIMYM’ Alumni? ‘How I Met Your Father’ Creators Tease Leighton Meester’s Return After Surprise Cameo:

XOXO! Leighton Meester makes a surprise appearance in the early episodes of How I Met Your Father, and it’s possible that she won’t be seen again.

The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum appears as Meredith, Jesse’s ex-girlfriend, in the new Hulu series, which premiered on Tuesday, January 18.

While Meester’s appearance may have come as a shock to viewers, showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger teased that her character could have big plans as the season progresses.

“Having Leighton Meester in that one little viral video certainly seems like a waste of Leighton Meester,” Aptaker joked ahead of HIMYF’s premiere.

“I believe it is reasonable to anticipate her reappearance.”

On the spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, Hilary Duff plays Sophie, a hopeless romantic on the hunt for The One.

Despite Aptaker and Berger’s desire to create a new world for the new series, they provided a common thread for longtime HIMYM fans to connect to the original sitcom, which ended in 2014 after nine seasons.

“I think we really wanted to show right off the bat that this is a new show, this is a new cast, and we’re going to be on an entirely new ride here,” Berger told Us.

“At the same time, we wanted to make it clear that we do exist in the same universe, and we wanted to include a little touch for the rabid How I Met Your Mother fan base that shows that we’re in that universe right away.”

The first episode of the reboot includes Easter eggs from the original series, such as the instantly recognizable apartment, which Berger describes as “the perfect level” to kickstart “this whole new adventure.”

Callbacks to the “iconic” HIMYM world meant just as much to the creators as they will to viewers.

“It was really cool and emotional to sort of be like, ‘Oh, wow, we’re really continuing this story,'” Aptaker told Us, “walking onto the stage that first time and seeing how that set was so beautifully reconstructed.”

Fans should “absolutely” keep an eye out for more connections throughout the film.

