Will there be any TV series in the fall?

Postponements or cancellations of sporting events and festivals, documentary filming stops, entertainment programs and television series … Audiovisual programming will be disrupted until the end of the year, warned France Télévisions on Friday April 17.

→ LIVE. Coronavirus: the latest news in France and worldwide

Wishing to take the time to think about “After the crisis” of Covid-19, the public group took the initiative to postpone to January 2021 its back-to-school grid for “Give visibility to producers who were unable to turn during confinement”.

Stop shooting series

Since confinement, France 2 has closed the plateau of its daily series Such a big sun, and TF1 that of Tomorrow belongs to us, fictions filmed in Montpellier. Same thing for More beautiful life, the pioneer, who had six weeks of episodes in store for France 3.

Fans of Small murders of Agatha Christie on France 2 will have to wait several months before discovering the new season of their favorite series, which was to be filmed from March. Another pitfall for the chain: the preproduction of Around the world in 80 days, his big European co-production was also interrupted because he toured South Africa, the first country on the African continent hit by the pandemic.

Planning issues

For its part, TF1 was unable to continue carrying out I promise you (French adaptation of the American series This Is Us), and the one at Gloria ((Keeping Faith).

The return to September worries Arte less than that of January 2021. “Our operation, as a Franco-German channel, requires us to anticipate a lot, and the fall programming was already well advanced”, we explain.

→ CRITICAL. “Mytho” series, the lie was almost perfect

The major concern concerns the filming of season two of Mytho, planned these days, before Marina Hands, who plays her heroine, enters the Comédie-Française… Professionals know this: postponements of filming will pose scheduling problems, since actors, directors, technicians will be very probably retained for other projects on the date of resumption.

Break in the new American seasons

In the United States, television channels and studios have stopped filming most of the new seasons of their flagship series (Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, The good fight, Bull…).

The health crisis is also affecting video platforms, which are currently recording record subscription levels. The giant Netflix had to interrupt the production of series like Lucifer, Russian Doll or Batwoman, Amazon that of its fantastic saga The wheel of time, from the books of Robert Jordan.

Their young competitors are also affected, including Apple TV which was to launch Little America. And Disney +, which claims 50 million paying subscribers worldwide in five months, was banking in particular on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to renew its catalog.

Consequences in cascades

“The filming stops will do a lot of damage, said Florence Philibert, director general of the Institute for the financing of cinema and cultural industries, in Le Film français. In the immediate future, we are managing a short-term treasury topic. In a second step, we will look at how to support the recovery “ For her, ” the solidarity of all stakeholders in the sector ” in the coming weeks will be decisive.

Audiovisual professionals also deplore the fact that most insurance policies do not cover the risk associated with Covid-19 and ask the state to act as guarantor. They also fear a massive drop in future orders since investments by television channels depend on their turnover, which is partly based on advertising, which is falling sharply.

Culture Minister Franck Riester will study a tax credit proposal from radio stations and radio stations to encourage corporate advertising.