Will Trinity Appear in More Episodes of ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

Will Trinity Return in More Episodes of ‘Dexter: New Blood’?

With The Trinity Killer’s appearance in the seventh episode, “Skin of Her Teeth,” Dexter: New Blood has brought back one of the original series’ most iconic characters.

Trinity, born Arthur Mitchell, was a serial killer best known for murdering Dexter Morgan’s wife Rita in Dexter Season 4.

In the same season, Dexter hunted him down and killed him.

In Dexter: New Blood, he reappears in a flashback when Harrison Morgan discusses his mother’s murder.

However, the scenes were so brief and fleeting that fans are wondering if Trinity will return to the show.

Here’s what happened and what we know about another Trinity cameo so far.

Dexter: New Blood takes place nearly a decade after Dexter abandoned Harrison and fled Miami.

He’s still hiding out in a make-believe small town in upstate New York, where he goes by the alias Jim Lindsay.

His peaceful existence is disrupted, however, when Harrison appears unexpectedly.

While Harrison appears to be normal at first, he begins to exhibit behaviors that concern Dexter.

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 7, Harrison finally tells his father about the origins of his violent tendencies.

He says he had nightmares about Trinity as a child, but didn’t realize they were memories until he listened to Molly Park’s podcast about the serial killer.

He remembers seeing a naked Trinity step out of the bathtub after killing Rita to console Harrison, telling him, “Daddy will be home soon.” He believes Dexter abandoned him after realizing he’d developed dark tendencies when Dexter really just wanted to protect him.

Dexter realizes that if he wants to have a relationship with Harrison, he must be completely honest with him about everything.

Harrison, on the other hand, storms out before he has the chance.

The Revival of ‘Dexter’ Will Include a ‘Beloved Old Character’ From Miami PD Days

Fans took to social media to express their feelings after watching the episode.

Many fans wondered if Trinity would return to the show, knowing that Dexter needs to wrap up his conversation with him.

Some speculated that there would be more Trinity scenes, noting that Lithgow is listed as having appeared in four episodes on the show’s IMDb page.

However, that information may be unreliable.

John Lithgow (Trinity) previously told Deadline that he would appear in a “flashback” when asked about his involvement in the show.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.