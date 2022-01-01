Will Upton Tell Burgess the Truth About Roy in Season 9 of ‘Chicago PD’?

Officer Kim Burgess was shot by Roy Walton in the season 8 finale of Chicago PD and was fighting for her life.

Hailey Upton later shot and killed Roy, with Voight assisting her in covering up the crime.

Following Roy’s death, it appears that the dust has finally settled after Jay Halstead discovered the truth, and after a close call with Agent North.

Roy, on the other hand, managed to get away, as far as Kim is aware.

Will Upton tell Burgess about Roy’s fate in Season 9 of Chicago PD?

In Chicago PD Season 8, Roy Walton was a criminal who ran a human trafficking ring.

Burgess was kidnapped by him, and he shot her twice before abandoning her.

Fortunately, she was unharmed and was able to recover completely.

The incident, on the other hand, was clearly terrifying and traumatic.

In the season 8 finale, Voight and Upton track down Roy and decide to place him under arrest.

Roy, on the other hand, reaches for Voight’s gun, which Upton fatally shoots.

Voight burns Roy’s body to dispose of the evidence after the two decide to keep this incident a secret.

Halstead finds out the truth about Roy’s death in Season 9 of Chicago PD.

Agent North investigates the case further and discovers Roy’s remains.

He tells Halstead that unless Halstead helps him take down Voight, he and Upton will be sent to prison.

Halstead discovers that Agent North’s brother is an addict in the season finale and tricks him into getting arrested.

He admits that North helped him get out of police custody three times in the last two years while he was in custody.

Halstead uses this information to blackmail North into dropping the investigation into Roy’s death, which Voight and Halstead call “obstruction of justice” and “official misconduct.”

Despite the fact that Voight, Upton, and Halstead are unharmed, Burgess will learn the truth later in Season 9 of Chicago PD.

Tracy Spiridakos was asked in an interview with TV Insider if there will be a “Upton-Burgess conversation” about Roy’s fate.

“I’m aware.

I really want to, but I’m not sure how to go about it.

I’m only on Episode 13, so I’m not sure what’s coming up, but that would be fantastic.

In the hospital, we experienced that.”

